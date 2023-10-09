HamberMenu
Several airlines suspend Tel Aviv flights as Hamas-Israel battle rages on

U.S. air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France

October 09, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

Reuters
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. | Photo Credit: AP

Several international air carriers said on Sunday they had suspended flights serving Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas militant attack on Israel and were waiting for conditions to improve before resuming service.

U.S. air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

The U.S. airlines normally operate direct service from major U.S. metropolitan areas including New York, Chicago, Washington, DC and Miami.

In a statement, United said it had operated two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late Saturday and early Sunday but that service would remain suspended "until conditions allow them to resume."

Delta representatives said they were monitoring the situation to make schedule adjustments as necessary but that flights "have been cancelled into this week."

