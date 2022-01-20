International

Senate sinks Biden push for voting reforms

U.S. Senators dealt a death blow on Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s push to defend voting rights against what Democrats frame as an all-out assault by conservative States targeting racial minorities.

Republicans complained of federal overreach as they blocked the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week.

Democrats and activists call the measures a necessary response to Republican bid to restrict voting, especially among Black and Latino Americans.


