HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seattle resolution on caste shows rise of Hinduphobia in US: Indian-American State Senator

‘In taking this step, Seattle has relied on information from groups that have openly called for a dismantling of Hinduism – thus becoming an avenue for platforming hate against a minority group,’ says Senator Niraj Antani.

February 23, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Washington

AP
This file photo shows the main hall of the Swaminarayan Temple in the Louisville city, which was vandalised in the U.S. State of Kentucky by miscreants, who sprayed black paint on the deity and left a knife stabbed into a chair.

This file photo shows the main hall of the Swaminarayan Temple in the Louisville city, which was vandalised in the U.S. State of Kentucky by miscreants, who sprayed black paint on the deity and left a knife stabbed into a chair. | Photo Credit: Facebook/SwaminarayanTempleLouisvilleKyUsa

Condemning a resolution passed by the Seattle City Council on caste discrimination, an eminent Indian-American state senator alleged the move showed the rise of 'Hinduphobia' in the United States.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the ordinance passed by the Seattle City Council. Caste discrimination simply doesn't exist now," Niraj Antani, the first Hindu and Indian-American State Senator in Ohio's history, said.

Also read: Dangerous hybridisation of hate against Hindus globally, says U.S.-based research organisation

"Adding it to their non-discrimination policy is Hinduphobic, and is a tool those that are anti-Hindu use to discriminate against Hindus in America, in India, and around the world," he said.

Antani is the youngest Indian-American elected official in the nation.

"Instead of passing this racist policy, Seattle should be passing policies to protect Hindus from discrimination," he said.

The resolution moved by Kshama Sawant, an upper-caste Hindu, was approved by the Seattle City Council by six to one vote on Tuesday. Seattle has now become the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination.

ALSO READ
Hindus not regarded warmly by Americans: Pew poll

The ordinance adds "caste" to the city's anti-discrimination ordinances.

‘An avenue for platforming hate against Hindus’

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), along with numerous organisations who had signed a joint letter opposing the Seattle City Council's caste ordinance, in a statement condemned the decision to include caste as part of its anti-discrimination policy.

The groups, while fully supporting attempts to tackle discrimination, raised concerns that such serious allegations require data showing systemic abuse – a standard the city had failed to meet by relying on faulty data that was also pointed out in the survey from Carnegie Endowment in 2021, the statement said.

Also read: U.S. University turns down grant for Hindu studies

"This law itself is inherently discriminatory because, unlike other categories such as race, gender, religion, ancestry, etc. it singles out the South Asian community as requiring special monitoring," said CoHNA president Nikunj Trivedi.

"In taking this step, the city has relied on information from groups that have openly called for a dismantling of Hinduism – thus becoming an avenue for platforming hate against a minority group. It seems Seattle city is also openly saying that South Asians require more monitoring than all other groups," he said.

"I was disappointed at how my voice was ignored. The council gave voice only to selected voices, without taking into consideration the fact that not all groups in the Dalit-Bahajun community support such a divisive and discriminatory bill," added CoHNA Steering Committee member and Dalit community activist Aldrin Deepak.

Related Topics

hate crimes / freedom of religion / USA / hinduism / minority group

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.