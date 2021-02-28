International

Saudi-led coalition says it thwarted Houthi missile attack on Riyadh: State TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iranian-aligned Houthi militia said on Saturday it had thwarted a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis on the Saudi capital Riyadh, Saudi state television reported.

The coalition also said it had detected the launch of a number of explosive-laden drones from Houthi territory.

One heading towards the nearby town of Jazan was intercepted and destroyed, according to the state news agency SPA. The coalition said it had destroyed another heading for the southern city of Khamis Mushait, state television reported.

