GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms full support for crisis-hit Pakistan

March 16, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI

Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman on March 16 assured newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif full support for Pakistan which has been going through a tough economic phase.

Riyadh has supported cash-strapped Pakistan in recent years by depositing and rolling over large sums of greenbacks to shore up the country’s low foreign reserves.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled over its $3 billion in deposits at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year by the end of December 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz received a congratulatory telephone call from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, according to the PM Office.

The Prime Minister lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan / Saudi Arabia / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.