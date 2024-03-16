Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms full support for crisis-hit Pakistan

March 16, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Islamabad

Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman on March 16 assured newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif full support for Pakistan which has been going through a tough economic phase.

Riyadh has supported cash-strapped Pakistan in recent years by depositing and rolling over large sums of greenbacks to shore up the country’s low foreign reserves.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia rolled over its $3 billion in deposits at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year by the end of December 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz received a congratulatory telephone call from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, according to the PM Office.

The Prime Minister lauded Saudi Arabia for its unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan.