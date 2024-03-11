GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

What lies ahead for Pakistan’s new PM and his Cabinet | In Focus podcast

In this episode, Shahzeb Jillani joins us to tell us what principal challenges lie before Shehbaz Sharif and delves into the dynamics of the coalition arrangement between the PML-N and PPP.

March 11, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has his task cut out for him. From steering the economy out of choppy waters to dealing with a belligerent opposition that continues to contest the results of February’s general elections, Mr. Sharif has to show that he is up to the job.  

As Cabinet formation and election of a new President await Pakistan, Mr. Sharif will also be watched for his ability to deal with the country’s permanent establishment – the Army. 

Will the fact that he has more patience than his brother Nawaz Sharif allow for political stability in governance?

Guest: Shahzeb Jillani, co-host of Dawn TV’s current affairs show, Zara Hut Kay. He has also worked for the BBC. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts:

Related Topics

In Focus Podcast / The Hindu Podcasts / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.