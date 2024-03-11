What lies ahead for Pakistan’s new PM and his Cabinet | In Focus podcast

March 11, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has his task cut out for him. From steering the economy out of choppy waters to dealing with a belligerent opposition that continues to contest the results of February’s general elections, Mr. Sharif has to show that he is up to the job.

As Cabinet formation and election of a new President await Pakistan, Mr. Sharif will also be watched for his ability to deal with the country’s permanent establishment – the Army.

Will the fact that he has more patience than his brother Nawaz Sharif allow for political stability in governance?

Guest: Shahzeb Jillani, co-host of Dawn TV’s current affairs show, Zara Hut Kay. He has also worked for the BBC.

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: