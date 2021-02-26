International

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‘approved’ Jamal Khashoggi assassination: U.S. report

In this file photo taken on October 10, 2018, a demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with blood on his hands protests outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC, demanding justice for Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The United States on Friday declassified an explosive intelligence report that found that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S.-based writer whose death provoked outrage.

In a partially redacted two-year-old report released by President Joe Biden's administration, U.S. intelligence concluded that the prince “approved an operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi”.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 12:02:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/saudi-crown-prince-mohammed-bin-salman-approved-jamal-khashoggi-assassination-us-report/article33945316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY