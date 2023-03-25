HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rwanda says Rusesabagina of “Hotel Rwanda” fame to be freed

His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

March 25, 2023 04:43 am | Updated 04:43 am IST - Kigali

AP
Paul Rusesabagina credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide. File

Paul Rusesabagina credited with saving more than 1,000 people by sheltering them at the hotel he managed during the genocide. File | Photo Credit: AP

Rwanda's government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offences years later in a widely criticised trial.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press on Friday that the 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency.

Rusesabagina, a U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday, she said.

“Rwanda notes the constructive role of the U.S. government in creating conditions for dialogue on this issue, as well as the facilitation provided by the state of Qatar,” Ms. Makolo said.

The case had been described by the United States and others as unfair. Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs.

His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame over alleged human rights abuses.

Kagame's government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

Related Topics

Rwanda

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.