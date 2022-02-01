Russia’s U.N. Envoy thanks India, others, for not supporting Ukraine discussion at UNSC

‘As we expected, it [ the discussion] was nothing but a PR stunt, classic example of megaphone diplomacy’, says Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy on Twitter

After India abstained from a procedural vote calling for a discussion on Ukraine — initiated by the U.S. — at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy thanked the country publicly. New Delhi finds itself attempting to balance the interests of both its partners — Washington and Moscow — in the unfolding situation along Ukraine’s borders.

“ As we expected, it [ the discussion] was nothing but a PR stunt, classic example of ‘megaphone diplomacy’. No facts, only allegations and unsubstantiated claims. U.S. diplomacy at its worst [ thumbs down symbol],” Mr. Polyanskiy said on Twitter.

“ Thanks to 4 of our colleagues,” he said, posting symbols of the flags of China, India, Kenya and Gabon, “ who were brave to withstand U.S. hand-twisting before the vote.”

China voted against the motion to discuss the matter, while the other three countries abstained.

Mr. Polyanskiy’s tweet also retweeted (i.e., responded to) tweets from his American counterpart, Linda-Thomas-Greenfield, who said the U.S. had brought the issue to the UNSC to “prevent a crisis before it is upon us.”

Russia has amassed 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders but denies allegations by the West, led by the U.S., that it is planning another invasion of Ukraine.. It has sought guarantees from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO, the West’s security alliance), that it will not expand to include Ukraine , and that it will rollback its presence and operations in Eastern Europe.

Although it abstained on the vote on Monday, India, via its Permanent Representative to the U.N., T.S. Tirumurti, called for an “immediate de-escalation of tensions” taking into account the security concerns of all parties. It also called for “ quiet and constructive diplomacy.” The approach of both Washington and the West, as well as Moscow, has been high on rhetoric.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are due to speak on Tuesday and the State Department confirmed that the U.S. had received a written response from Moscow to its (written) proposals.