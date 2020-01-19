International

Russia’s Putin says he opposes unlimited presidential term

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin  

more-in

Mr. Putin first became President in 2000, and moved to the Prime Minister’s office in 2008 when Constitutional limits prevented him from seeking a third term.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that he opposes the idea of an unlimited term in office for the country’s leader like the system that existed in the Soviet Union.

Mr. Putin’s comment at a meeting with World War II veterans in St. Petersburg came days after he called for constitutional changes that could help him remain in power once his presidential term ends in 2024.

When a veteran at Saturday’s meeting proposed not having term limits for Russia’s President, Mr. Putin responded that “it would be very disturbing to return to the situation of the mid-1980s, with the leaders of the state, one by one, staying in power until the end of their days.”

There has been uncertainty about Russia’s future political course since Mr. Putin suggested in his Wednesday state-of-the-nation address amending the constitution to allow lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members.

The President currently holds the authority to make those appointments.

Observers speculated that after increasing the powers of Parliament and the Cabinet and curtailingPpresidential authority, Mr. Putin might repeat a strategy he used before to stay in charge — shifting into the Prime Minister’s seat.

Mr. Putin first became President in 2000, and moved to the Prime Minister’s office in 2008 when Constitutional limits prevented him from seeking a third term.

His chosen successor as President, Dmitry Medvedev, was widely seen as less influential than Mr. Putin.

Mr. Medvedev, who became Prime Minister after Mr. Putin returned to the presidency, submitted his resignation Wednesday after Mr. Putin outlined his constitutional proposals.

Mr. Putin named the head of the national tax service, a technocrat unlikely to chart an independent course, as the new premier.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Russia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 3:25:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russias-putin-says-he-opposes-unlimited-presidential-term/article30596683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY