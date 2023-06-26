HamberMenu
Russia's Prigozhin remains under investigation for mutiny

June 26, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organising an armed mutiny, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

The criminal case against Mr. Prigozhin was initiated on June 23 after he announced a "march for justice" by his fighters against the military leadership, who he said were cowards who were undermining Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Also read: Yevgeny Prigozhin | The tycoon who raised an army 

As part of a deal, as set out by the Kremlin's spokesman, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, and Mr. Prigozhin was to move to Belarus.

On its website, Kommersant cited its source as saying there had not yet been time to change the status of the case.

