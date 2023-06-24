HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia’s FSB opens criminal case against Wagner chief Prigozhin for ‘armed mutiny’

The head of Wagner private military group on June 23 accused the Russian military of ‘destroying’ his fighters and vowed to stop the ‘evil’ of the military leadership

June 24, 2023 02:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST

Reuters
Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group military company.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner Group military company. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's FSB security service has opened a criminal case against mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin for calling for armed mutiny, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing the National Antiterrorism Committee.

Mr. Prigozhin on June 23 accused the Russian military of "destroying" his fighters, without fully explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the "evil" of the military leadership.

President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the developments and "necessary measures are being taken", Interfax news agency said, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.