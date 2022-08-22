Russia's FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing that killed daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”
Russia’s top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”
Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.”
It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen, who left Russia for Estonia after the killing.
The FSB said that the suspect, Natalya Vovk, rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived and shadowed her. Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.
Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.
