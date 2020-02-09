International

Russian plane lands on its belly

A view shows the UTair Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane following a hard landing at Usinsk airport, Komi Republic, Russia February 9, 2020. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

A Russian plane carrying 100 people crash-landed on its belly in the north of the country after experiencing problems with landing gear on Sunday, the company and officials said, adding no one was seriously hurt.

The Utair Boeing was buffeted by a sudden change in wind direction as it was landing at Usinsk airport in the northern Komi region, the airline said, and it was already on the tarmac when it suffered a malfunction.

None of the 94 passengers or six crew members were badly injured, the airline said, adding however that one passenger sought medical assistance.

“Thanks to the crew’s quick and highly-professional actions it was possible to keep the plane on the landing strip until it came to a full stop,” Utair said.

