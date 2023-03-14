HamberMenu
Russian jet collides with U.S. drone over Black Sea: U.S. military

The American MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, said U.S. Air Force General James Hecker

March 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Brussels

AFP

A Russian Su-27 jet fighter collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the U.S. military’s European Command said.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.”

