Russia-Ukraine live updates | Ukraine’s Zelensky says military situation in Luhansk region is very tough

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian service members speak to each other in the industrial area of the city of Sievierodonetsk, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As Russia stepped up an effort to evict Ukrainian troops from key areas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military situation in the eastern region of Luhansk was very difficult.

As per news agency Reuters, Russian forces have captured several settlements near the embattled cities of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region, the regional governor and Ukraine’s general staff said on Tuesday.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai told that Russian forces had captured the settlement of Toshkivka to the south of Sievierodonetsk, confirming previous reports.

“Unfortunately, the enemy threw at it huge amounts of armaments and soldiers and captured Toshkivka,” Mr. Gaidai said.

Earlier, Mr. Zelensky had warned on Sunday that Russia was likely to intensify its “hostile activity” this week, as Kyiv awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application.

Russia

Ukraine and Russia forces entrenched, Putin to mark WWII anniversary

Ukrainian and Russian forces remained entrenched in eastern Ukrainian battlegrounds going into Wednesday, a day of commemoration in both countries to mark the anniversary of Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

Fighting in the months-long war has favored Russia in recent weeks because of its huge edge in artillery firepower, a fact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged in a late Tuesday night address.

“Thanks to tactical maneuvers the Ukrainian army is strengthening its defences in the Luhansk region,” Mr. Zelensky said. “That is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are also pressing strongly in the direction of Donetsk.”- Reuters

Kyiv

Russia warns Lithuania, pushes into Ukraine’s Donbas

Moscow warned Lithuania of “serious” consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, as Kremlin forces made gains in Ukraine’s strategic Donbas region.

The row over Lithuania, the arrival of sophisticated German weaponry in Ukraine’s arsenal and an imminent decision on Kyiv’s candidacy to join the European Union threaten to further ratchet up tensions between the West and Moscow.- AFP

Kyiv

