Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A woman walks in front of damaged apartment building after a missile strike in the city of Soledar, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine said its forces were managing to push back against Moscow’s troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk despite Russia “throwing all its power” into capturing the strategic eastern city. At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Lugansk region where Severodonetsk is located, the nearby Donetsk region, and in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 3 that his country's military would fend off the Russian invasion in a video marking 100 days of Moscow's all-out assault on its pro-democracy neighbour.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that India is not a conduit for Russian oil sales to other countries, categorically denying international media reports that suggest Indian private refiners are “profiteering” by buying Russian crude at discounted rates and then selling it to other buyers at much higher prices.

Read more news on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here.

Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia using ‘all its power’ to capture eastern city

Ukraine said on June 4 that its forces were managing to push back against Moscow's troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk despite Russia "throwing all its power" into capturing the strategic eastern city. At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Lugansk region where Severodonetsk is located, the nearby Donetsk region, and in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview posted online that the invading forces had captured most of Severodonetsk, but that Ukraine's forces were pushing them back. "The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction," said Mr. Gaiday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "the situation in Severodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult," as well as in other cities in the Donbas region. - AFP

Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat

As soon as they had finished burying a veteran colonel killed by Russian shelling, the cemetery workers readied the next hole. Inevitably, given how quickly death is felling Ukrainian troops on the front lines, the empty grave won’t stay that way for long. Col. Oleksandr Makhachek left behind a widow, Elena, and their daughters Olena and Myroslava-Oleksandra. In the first 100 days of war, his grave was the 40th dug in the military cemetery in Zhytomyr, 90 miles (140 kilometres) west of the capital, Kyiv.

He was killed on May 30 in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine where the fighting is raging. Nearby, the burial notice on the also freshly dug grave of Viacheslav Dvornitskyi says he died May 27. Other graves also showed soldiers killed within days of each other — on May 10, 9th, 7th and 5th. And this is just one cemetery, in just one of Ukraine‘s cities, towns and villages laying soldiers to rest. - AP

Russia

Whopper of a problem | The legal tangle keeping Burger King from exiting Russia

For at least a decade, Burger King’s formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations.

But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn’t been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

Russia

Russia puts more strength behind creeping Ukraine advance

Reinforced Russian troops backed by airstrikes pummeled a portion of eastern Ukraine on June 4, blowing up bridges and shelling apartment buildings as they fought to capture two cities that would put a contested province under Moscow’s control, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian and Ukrainian forces battled street-by-street in Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring Lysychansk, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Russian strikes killed four people, including a mother and child, in the nearby village of Hirske, Mr. Haidai said.

The cities are the last major areas of Luhansk province still held by Ukraine. The Russian attacks are central to the Kremlin’s reduced wartime goal of seizing the entire Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces for eight years and established self-proclaimed republics. - AP

Ukraine

100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelensky rallies Ukraine

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tells it, when Russia invaded 100 days ago, no one expected his country to survive. World leaders advised him to flee.

“But they didn’t know us,” he said in a late-night video address in April when the war hit its 50th day. “And they didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom.” He could have been speaking about himself. No one knew how a 44-year-old man who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into the presidency would respond to an invasion by Russia’s giant army.

Ukraine

In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

As the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward, Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities — and the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling.

Crews sometimes arrive at a location only to be forced to retreat because of the fighting, officials say. Some villages are impossible to reach.