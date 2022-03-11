Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Here are the latest developments from the Ukraine-Russia ongoing conflict

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, the United States said that Russia could be preparing the ground for using chemical or bological weapons in Ukraine. This statement came in response to Russia’s accusation that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support.

The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a meeting for today to discuss these claims.

Russia’s offensive on Ukranian cities continued with satellite images showing heavy damage to cities of Kyiv and Mariupol.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

U.S.A.

Biden to call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia, increased tariffs on Russian imports

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will call for an end of normal trade relations with Russia and clear the way for increased tariffs on Russian imports, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

China

Premier Li offers China’s help for ‘grave’ Ukraine situation

China’s premier on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that “we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.”

“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control,” Li said.- AP

Mariupol

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up

Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos showed that a massive convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital split up and fanned out into towns and forests near Kyiv, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions.

International condemnation escalated over an airstrike in Mariupol a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital. Western and Ukrainian officials called the attack a war crime. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian refusal to permit evacuations from the port city amounted to “outright terror.”

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed that 40-mile (64-kilometer) convoy of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, the company said. Armored units were seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers nearby in position to open fire.- AP

UNSC

UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine

The U.N. Security Council scheduled a meeting Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the U.S. on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by the Biden administration.

“This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday. “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the U.N. Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.“

The Russian request, announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, follows the U.S. rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with U.S. support.- AP

New Delhi

Air India flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi

An Air India flight from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy, landed in Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

The flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, they said.

India has sent three flights to Poland to bring back 600 students evacuated from Sumy.

Another flight is expected to land in Delhi around 8.40 am, officials said.- PTI

Facebook

Facebook eases rules to allow violent speech against ‘Russian invaders’

Facebook said Thursday that due to the invasion of Ukraine it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like “death to Russian invaders,” but not credible threats against civilians.

Moscow’s internationally condemned invasion of its neighbor has provoked unprecedented sanctions from Western governments and businesses, but also a surge of online anger.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders,’” Facebook’s parent company Meta said in a statement.

“We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” it added.- AFP

Russia

Putin says Russia continues all energy exports, including through Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow was continuing to export oil and gas, including through Ukraine, where the Kremlin sent troops spurring a wave of costly Western sanctions.

"We are respecting all of our obligations in terms of energy supplies," Putin said during a televised government meeting on the sanctions fallout.

Russia

Russia says China refuses to supply aircraft parts after sanctions

China has refused to supply Russian airlines with aircraft parts, an official at Russia's aviation authority was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday, after Boeing and Airbus halted supply of components.

Russia's aviation sector is being squeezed by Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with Russia's foreign ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger flights was under threat.

U.S.A.

Moscow may engage in false flag chemical and biological attacks in Ukraine: White House

Dismissing Russian claims about the U.S. having chemical and biological weapons labs in Ukraine as “preposterous”, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia could be preparing the ground for using such weapons in Ukraine or that it may be setting up a false flag operation using these banned methods of warfare.