Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Expanding NATO squares up to Russia; Putin slams ‘imperial’ alliance

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on June 30, 2022

People walk past a residential building heavily damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia pressed on with its offensive in eastern Ukraine on June 30 after NATO branded Moscow the biggest “direct threat” to Western security and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv’s beleaguered armed forces. Ukrainian authorities said they were trying to evacuate residents from the frontline eastern city of Lysychansk, the focus of Russia’s attacks where about 15,000 people remained under relentless shelling.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told NATO leaders on Wednesday that Ukraine needs modern weapons and more financial aid in its fight against Russia's invasion. "We need to break the Russian artillery advantage... We need much more modern systems, modern artillery," Mr. Zelensky told a NATO summit in Madrid via video link. He added that financial support was "no less important than aid with weapons".

As the 30 national NATO leaders were meeting in Madrid, Russian forces intensified attacks in Ukraine, including missile strikes and shelling on the southern Mykolaiv region close to front lines and the Black Sea. The mayor of Mykolaiv city said a Russian missile had killed at least five people in a residential building there, while Moscow said its forces had hit what it called a training base for foreign mercenaries in the region.

Here are the latest updates:

Paris

Russians behind ‘war crime’ bombing of Mariupol theatre: Amnesty

A theatre sheltering civilians destroyed in March in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol was likely hit by a Russian airstrike in a war crime, Amnesty International said in a report published Thursday.

“Until now, we were speaking about an alleged war crime. Now we can clearly say it was one, committed by the Russian armed forces,” Oksana Pokalchuk, head of Amnesty’s Ukraine branch, told AFP.

“These explosions were caused by something really big: two 500-kilogramme [1,100-pound] bombs” dropped from a plane, she added, dismissing Russian claims that the theatre was hit in a false-flag attack by the city’s Ukrainian defenders. - AFP

Washington

Putin still wants most of Ukraine, war outlook grim, says U.S. intelligence chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin still wants to take most of Ukraine and the picture for the war remains “pretty grim,” U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday. - Reuters

London

Ukrainian troops train in Britain to use advanced rocket systems

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops have completed military training in Britain, including on the Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) the British government is supplying to help counter Russian artillery tactics.

Media were invited to film Ukrainian troops loading and firing 105mm light guns during exercises in Salisbury, southern England — one part of a British-led programme that has been undertaken by more than 450 Ukrainian armed forces with support from New Zealand. The MLRS systems were also shown in use.

The training is part of a wide-ranging international support package following Russia’s invasion, as the West seeks to help Ukraine repel Russian forces by providing increasingly advanced weapons systems and skills to use them.

Moscow says it is conducting a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of “fascists”. Ukraine and its Western allies say Russia is waging an unprovoked war of aggression. - Reuters

KREMENCHUK

Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold

A woman lays flowers and a toy to commemorate victims of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 in the center of the country two days earlier.

Moscow’s battle to wrest the entire Donbas region from Ukraine saw Russian forces pushing toward two villages south of Lysychansk while Ukrainian troops fought to prevent their encirclement.

Britain’s defence ministry said Russian forces were making “incremental advances” in their offensive to capture Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk province under Ukrainian control following the retreat of Ukraine’s forces from the neighbouring city of Sievierodonetsk. - AP

Washington

U.S. disburses $1.3 bn of promised aid to Ukraine

The U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday the transfer of $1.3 billion in economic aid to Ukraine as part of the initial $7.5 billion promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration in May.

“With this delivery of economic assistance, we reaffirm our resolute commitment to the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s war of aggression and work to sustain their economy,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The payment, part of the $7.5 billion aid package signed by President Joe Biden in May, is set to be made through the World Bank.

According to World Bank estimates, the war, which began with Russia’s invasion of its former Soviet neighbour in February, could cause the Ukrainian economy to contract by up to 45% in 2022. - AFP

Madrid

Zelensky asks NATO summit for modern artillery, money

President Volodymyr Zelensky told NATO leaders on Wednesday that Ukraine needs modern weapons and more financial aid in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

“We need to break the Russian artillery advantage... We need much more modern systems, modern artillery,” Mr. Zelensky told a NATO summit in Madrid via video link.

Madrid

Alliance faces biggest challenge since WWII: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

NATO leaders were sitting down on June 29 to try to turn an urgent sense of purpose triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into action — and to patch up any cracks in their unity over money and mission.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance was meeting in Madrid “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced since the Second World War.”

Ukraine

Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall

France’s president denounced Russia’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a “new war crime” Tuesday and vowed the West’s support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow “cannot and should not win” the war.

Ukraine

Zelensky urges action in U.N. address; Russia calls it ‘PR campaign’ for weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of being a “terrorist state” at the United Nations on Tuesday, prompting Russia to charge that he was using a Security Council address as a “remote PR campaign” to solicit more Western weapons.