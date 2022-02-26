Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Don’t move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launches military operation against Ukraine

Refugees from Ukraine sleep in a tent part of a humanitarian centre at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, in Palalanca, Moldova, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday | Photo Credit: AP

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launches military operation against Ukraine

India and China abstained from voting on aUnited Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Ukraine. Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council and its president for this month, is vetoed the resolution. Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said that India is "deeply disturbed" by the situation in Ukraine and "deeply concerned" about the welfare of Indian citizens and students there. "It is highly regrettable that path of diplomacy was abandoned, and we must return to it", Mr. Tirumurti said.

India has carried out a round of evacuation of its nationals stranded in Ukraine. The first batch of Indian students left Chernivtsi in a bus for the Ukraine-Romania border. The Embassy of India in Kyiv announced that the evacuation was being organised with the joint effort of the Indian embassies in Romania, Hungary, and Poland. Air India will start evacuation flights to countries bordering Ukraine from Saturday even as the government has requested other airlines to join the “operation” to bring back Indians trying to flee the war-torn country.

Air India will operate a flight each to Bucharest and Budapest as special government charter flights, the airline tweeted late on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed his troops for their courage as they press their offensive across Ukraine and bear down on Kyiv.

World leaders have imposed sanctions against Russia, after Mr. Putin declared war on Ukraine. The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Russia

Facebook bans Russia state media from running ads, monetizing

Facebook on Friday restricted Russian state media's ability to earn money on the social media platform as Moscow's invasion of neighboring Ukraine reached the streets of Kyiv.

"We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world," Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant's security policy head, said on Twitter.

He added that Facebook would "continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media."

Ukraine

President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”

Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools. There also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which U.S. officials have described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate objective. -AP

India

Don’t move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine

India on Saturday advised its stranded nationals in Ukraine to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities and reports of heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv.

The embassy particularly advised those staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible. -PTI

Ukraine

Zelenskyy declines U.S. offer to evacuate Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer.

Mr. Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat. -AP

Ukraine

Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future.

Hundreds of casualties were reported in the fighting, which included shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools. There also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which US officials have described as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ultimate objective. -Reuters

Russia

The #Anonymous collective has leaked the database of the Russian Ministry of Defense website

India

Air India plane departs from Mumbai for Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

An Air India plane departed from the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning for Romanian capital Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive.

The flight, AI1943, took off from the Mumbai airport around 3.40 am and is expected to land at the Bucharest airport around 10 am (Indian Standard Time), senior government officials said.

Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road are being taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the Air India flight, they noted. -PTI

Australia

Australia seeks to join global move to hit Putin with sanctions

Australia seeks to join others in imposing direct sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and has extended its punitive financial measures to members of Russia’s parliament and more oligarchs, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Saturday.

The United States, Canada, European Union and Britain said they would impose sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as Washington looks to ramp up pressure on Moscow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It is an exceptional step to sanction leaders, but this is an exceptional situation,” Mr. Payne said at a press conference, adding that the government is seeking advice on how to follow other nations in the move. -AP

Ukraine

Ukraine Vice PM urges Apple to cut products, services supply in Russia

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister on Friday urged Apple Inc top boss Tim Cook to cut supply of its products and block access to App Store in Russia.

Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation, tweeted a copy of the letter sent to Mr. Cook asking the iPhone maker to “stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. -AP

USA

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington’s equation with Moscow, that’s okay: U.S.

India’s relationship with Russia is distinct from that the US shares with the latter and that is okay, the Biden administration said, underlining that Washington has asked every country that has leverage with Moscow to use it to protect rules-based international order.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted that the US shares important interests and values with India. “We share important interests with India. We share important values with India. And we know India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we have with Russia. Of course, that is okay,” Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Friday.

“India has a relationship with Russia that we certainly don’t have. India and Russia have a relationship, including in the defence and security sector, that we don’t have. ... we have asked every country that has a relationship and certainly those countries that have the leverage to use that leverage in a constructive way,” he said in response to a question. -PTI

Ukraine

Ukraine says it has shot down military plane

Ukraine’s military said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

According to a statement from the military’s General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified. -AP