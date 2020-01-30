International

Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting in Moscow. File

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting in Moscow. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Russia does not have any confirmed cases of the new virus but the government has set up a task force to prevent its possible spread.

Russia said Thursday it was closing its border with China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and would stop issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a government meeting that the order had been signed “to take measures to close the border (with China) in the Far East”.

“We have to do everything to protect our people,” he said.

The Russian foreign ministry said that as of Thursday it would stop issuing Chinese citizens with electronic visas, which can be used to cross into parts of the Far East and western Russia.

The foreign ministry also advised Russians to refrain from travelling to China and for those in China to get in touch with the Russian embassy.

Russia does not have any confirmed cases of the new virus but the Russian government has set up a task force to prevent its possible spread.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Russia
disease prevention
China
disease
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 4:09:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-to-shut-border-with-china-over-coronavirus/article30692152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY