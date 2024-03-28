GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia sentences online war critic to six years jail

The prosecution said Nikolai Farafonov had published "videos and messages" calling for the burning of military recruitment offices.

March 28, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Warsaw

AFP
Representational image only. File

Representational image only. File

A Russian court on March 27 sentenced a man to six years in jail for online messages denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Moscow clamps down on public criticism of the conflict.

“Nikolai Farafonov (35) was found guilty of “public incitement to commit terrorist acts” by a military court in Russia’s northern Komi region,” local media reported. The prosecution said he had published "videos and messages" calling for the burning of military recruitment offices.

Several dozen arson attacks or attempted attacks on such premises have been reported in Russia since the war began two years ago.

Russia launches another massive missile attack on Ukraine with one briefly entering Polish airspace

The NGO Memorial, which referred to Farafonov as a political prisoner, said he lived in a small town in the region and ran a channel on the Telegram messaging service openly hostile to the conflict.

On the channel, Memorial said he referred in particular to Russian soldiers being killed in Ukraine, while criticising political repression, "patriotic" pro-Kremlin education in schools and other local issues.

Farafonov had previously been fined in October 2022 for "discrediting" the Army following an online commentary which Memorial said referred to the deaths of Ukrainian children at the point of Russian bayonets.

Despite the fine, Farafonov continued to publish critical messages until he was arrested last September for "calls for terrorism."

Thousands of Russians have been fined and hundreds jailed for denouncing President Vladimir Putin's attack on neighbouring Ukraine, which was launched in February 2022.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / politics / politics (general) / arrest / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.