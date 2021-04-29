Russia expels seven EU envoys

This comes after expulsion of Russian diplomats

Moscow on Wednesday expelled seven European diplomats after their countries ordered Russian diplomats to leave in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is engulfed in a row with Russia.

The Czech government this month accused Russian security services of being behind a deadly explosion at an arms depot in eastern Czech Republic in 2014.

It expelled a number of Russian diplomats over the allegations, with Slovakia and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania following suit in solidarity.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that a total of four diplomats from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have been declared “persona non grata” and must leave the country within seven days.

It added that the Baltic states “continue to conduct hostile course towards our country, in this case hiding behind pseudo-solidarity with the indiscriminate actions of the Czech Republic towards Russia”.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the Ministry also announced the expulsion of three Slovak diplomats.