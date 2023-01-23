HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia expels Estonia Ambassador amid 'destroyed' relations

The statement said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the European Union country’s mission in Moscow.

January 23, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - MOSCOW

AP
In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Ambassador to Russian Federation Margus Laidre leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry’s building in Moscow, Russia, on January 23, 2023.

In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Ambassador to Russian Federation Margus Laidre leaves the Russian Foreign Ministry’s building in Moscow, Russia, on January 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia is expelling Estonia's Ambassador and the country's diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d'affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on January 23.

“Estonian Ambassador Margus Laidre was ordered to leave the country by February 7,” the Ministry said. The statement said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the European Union country’s mission in Moscow.

The Ministry said that the move was made in retaliation for Estonia’s “new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.”

The Estonian Foreign Ministry earlier this month ordered Russia to reduce the number of its embassy staff to eight diplomats and 15 administrative, technical and service staff members in order to “reach parity in embassy staff” by February 1.

Estonia has reduced its bilateral relations with Moscow “to the absolute minimum” since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement on January 11. “Now we are setting a limit to the number of Russian diplomats working in Estonia in order to achieve parity. Today’s step is in correlation with the low point of our relations in general,” he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that “the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia.” "Total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country have been elevated by Tallinn to the rank of state policy,” the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.