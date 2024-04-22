GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ukraine warns situation on front will worsen in May

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces want to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9

April 22, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Kyiv

AFP
People look at fragments of the television tower which was broken in half after it was hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 22, 2024.

People look at fragments of the television tower which was broken in half after it was hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv, Ukraine on April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The situation for Ukraine on its front line is likely to steadily deteriorate in coming weeks, Ukraine's head of military intelligence said in an interview published on Monday.

His assessment comes as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold back Russian troops, who have gained ground in recent months and are expected to soon step up their offensive.

Also Read | Ukraine says struck Russian ship in annexed Crimea

"In our opinion, a rather difficult situation awaits us in the near future," Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC's Ukrainian service.

"But it is not catastrophic and we need to understand that. Armageddon will not happen, as many people are now saying," he said.

"But there will be problems starting from mid-May. I am talking about the front in particular... It will be a difficult period in mid-May, early June," Mr. Budanov said.

Russia has in recent weeks regularly claimed new gains in eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops had seized the village of Novomykhailivka, some 20 km away from Vugledar, which Russian forces have been trying to capture.

It announced other gains near the eastern town of Chasiv Yar over the weekend.

Taking control of Chasiv Yar's strategic heights would open the road for Russia to other important towns in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces want to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9, when the Kremlin marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Kyiv has for months struggled with a growing ammunition shortage but that is expected to improve in the coming weeks, with the United States on Saturday finally approving a $61-billion package of military aid to help battle Moscow.

Related Topics

World / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.