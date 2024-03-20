GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia conducts navy drills in Sea of Japan

It was not clear when the exercises took place and how long they lasted

March 20, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST

Reuters

A detachment of Russia's Pacific Fleet ships conducted comprehensive naval exercises, including live fire, in the Peter the Great Gulf and the Sea of Japan, Russia's Interfax reported on March 20, citing the fleet's news service.

The detachment, including the Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, Gromky and Sovershenny corvettes, repelled simulated attacks by uncrewed boats and aerial drones, the agency reported, citing a news release.

"According to the exercise plan, the crews of the warships practiced tactical techniques for conducting naval combat with surface ships of a mock enemy," the fleet's statement said.

It was not clear when the exercises took place and how long they lasted.

The Peter the Great Gulf is the largest gulf of the Sea of Japan, which lies between Russia and Japan.

