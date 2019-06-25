Russia backs Iran claims

The U.S. drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia’s Security Council said on Tuesday, despite U.S. claims to the contrary.

“I have information from the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace,” Russian news agencies quoted Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem. He was in Jerusalem for talks with U.S. and Israeli officials.

Meanwhile, Moscow accused Washington of being reckless with new sanctions on Iran, saying it stood in solidarity with Tehran. “U.S. authorities should think hard about where this reckless course of action can lead,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.