Russia accuses U.K. of being involved in Nord Stream explosions

AFP October 29, 2022 18:09 IST

Russia did not provide any evidence, but considers the UK as one of the most unfriendly countries, with relations sinking to almost non-existent since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine

A painting showing the Nord Stream pipelines is displayed on a container near the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 20, 2022. A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany have triggered concerns about possible sabotage. It’s overshadowed the inauguration Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022, of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland. File | Photo Credit: AP

