Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, steps down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.

His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.

September 21, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW YORK

AP
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox's parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

Fox said in an announcement on Thursday that Mr. Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and continue as chief executive officer of Fox Corp.

Lachlan Murdoch said that “we are grateful that he will serve as chairman emeritus and know he will continue to provide valued counsel to both companies.”

