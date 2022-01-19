International

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. File   | Photo Credit: AP

The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued a new batch of subpoenas on January 18 to some of Donald Trump's closet advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, as the committee inches closer to the former President.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Mr. Trump's orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Mr. Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four publicly defended the President and his baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the 2020 election.

“The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

The committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Giuliani in connection to his promotion of election fraud claims on behalf of Mr. Trump. The panel is also seeking information about Mr. Giuliani's reported efforts to persuade state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results.


