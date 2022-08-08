Red carpet welcome to U. S. envoy Donald Blome | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government says he was on official visit; nothing to do with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was criticised by Opposition parties and social media users after the provincial Chief Minister Mahmood Khan accorded a red carpet welcome to the U. S. envoy Donald Blome last week.

Facing criticism over offering a red carpet welcome to the U. S. Ambassador, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on August 8 clarified that the envoy was welcomed as he was on an official visit to the province and it had nothing to do with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which held the Joe Biden administration responsible for toppling the Imran Khan government.

KPK government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the U. S. Ambassador had come on an official visit which has no link with the politics of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

He agreed his party had blamed U. S. President Joe Biden's administration for toppling the PTI government through a conspiracy in April this year, but said the U. S. Ambassador did not pay a visit to any party office. He said that the same protocol and reception would be given to the Indian Ambassador to Pakistan if tomorrow he visits the province.

KPK Chief Minister Khan welcomed the U. S. Ambassador on his first visit to the provincial metropolis last week and thanked the U. S. government for offering assistance in running various welfare projects in the province.

The U. S. Ambassador handed over 36 latest medically equipped vehicles to Health Minister KPK Tamiur Saleem Jhaghra. He also visited the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border on his visit to KPK.

PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Khan, who was unceremoniously removed from office on April 9 through a no-confidence vote, had directly blamed the Biden administration for toppling his government through a conspiracy.

The cricketer-turned-politician alleged that his political opponents colluded with the U. S. to change the regime in Pakistan.