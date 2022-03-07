Ready to stop ‘in a moment’ if Ukraine meets terms: Russia

There is no reaction yet from Ukrainian side

Russia has told Ukraine it is ready to halt military operations "in a moment" if Kiev meets a list of conditions, the Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was demanding that Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

It was the most explicit Russian statement so far of the terms it wants to impose on Ukraine to halt what it calls its "special military operation", now in its 12th day.

Mr. Peskov said Ukraine was aware of the conditions. "And they were told that all this can be stopped in a moment."

There was no immediate reaction from the Ukrainian side.

Russia has attacked Ukraine from the north, east and south, pounding cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and the port of Mariupol. The invasion launched on February 24 has caused the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, provoked outrage across the world, and led to heavy sanctions on Moscow.

But the Kremlin spokesman insisted Russia was not seeking to make any further territorial claims on Ukraine and it was "not true" that it was demanding Kiev be handed over.

The outlining of Russia's demands came as delegations from Russia and Ukraine prepared to meet on Monday for a third round of talks aimed at ending the war.

Meanwhile, Russia announced new "humanitarian corridors" on Monday to transport Ukrainians trapped under its bombardment — to Russia itself and its ally Belarus, a move immediately dismissed by Kiev as an immoral stunt.