GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar inks 15-year deal for Bangladesh gas supply

Doha will supply Excelerate with one million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) a year to be delivered to floating storage units in Bangladesh

January 30, 2024 03:39 am | Updated 03:39 am IST - Doha

AFP
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Qatar has signed a deal with US-based Excelerate Energy to supply Bangladesh with natural gas for 15 years, state-owned QatarEnergy said Monday.

Doha will supply Excelerate with one million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) a year to be delivered to floating storage units in Bangladesh over the 15-year period starting in January 2026.

The agreement follows a flurry of announcements for Qatari gas supply deals with China's Sinopec, France's Total, Britain's Shell and Italy's Eni, all announced last year.

Those deals, lasting 27 years, are the longest agreed in the history of the industry.

"We are pleased to sign this agreement with Excelerate for the supply of up to one million tons per annum of LNG to Bangladesh," Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said in a statement.

"This new agreement will further strengthen our relationship with Excelerate while also supporting the energy requirements of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and its stride towards greater economic development," added Mr. Kaabi, who is also chief executive of QatarEnergy.

Asian countries led by China, Japan and South Korea are the main market for Qatar's gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In June, QatarEnergy signed a deal with Bangladesh's state-owned energy company Petrobangla to supply 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually for 15 years.

Qatar is one of the world's top LNG producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia. It is the largest natural gas supplier to Bangladesh.

Related Topics

Qatar / Bangladesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.