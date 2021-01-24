Prachanda faction expels Prime Minister K.P. Oli from Nepal Communist Party

Mr. Oli had been accused of violating party statute by the splinter group.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party’s splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday expelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the party’s general membership, according to media reports.

The decision was taken at the Standing Committee meeting of the faction led by former prime ministers Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli failed to produce explanation to his recent moves as sought by party leadership, the Himalayan Times reported.

The Prachanda-led faction on Monday dropped a letter at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar.

Earlier, the splinter group had removed Mr. Oli as the party chair.

