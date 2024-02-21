GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PPP, PML-N reach new govt. formation agreement in Pakistan

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of Prime Minister again while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will be the country's next President.

February 21, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Islamabad

PTI
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad . File photo

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad . File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz finally reached an agreement to establish a new coalition government in Pakistan after days of negotiations on Tuesday, February 20, 2024,party leaders said.

In a joint news conference late on Tuesday night, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is set to assume the role of Prime Minister again while PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari is slated to become the country's next President.

"The PPP and PML-N have achieved the required number, and [now] we are in a position to form the government," Bhutto-Zardari was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The announcement came a day after the latest round of talks between the top leaders of the two parties ended inconclusively on Monday as both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government at the centre following a fractured verdict in the February 8 election.

Pakistan elections 2024 | Imran Khan's PTI demands judicial probe in alleged poll rigging
