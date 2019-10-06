Pompeo hopeful as U.S., North Korea officials meet

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he was hopeful of progress in nuclear talks with North Korea which began in Stockholm.
U.S. and North Korean officials gathered in Sweden on Saturday to begin nuclear talks in an attempt to end months of stalemate.
“Im hopeful that we will (make progress). We came with a set of ideas, we hope the North Koreans came with a good spirit and a willingness to try to move forward and implement what President Trump and Chairman Kim agreed to back in Singapore,” Mr. Pompeo said.
Saturday’s meeting is the first formal working-level discussion after U.S. President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a failed summit in Vietnam in February.
Mr. Pompeo said that still “a lot of work needs to be done”.
