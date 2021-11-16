International

Polish forces use water cannons on migrants

A man escaping a water cannon during clashes near Belarus border on Tuesday.  

Polish border forces on Wednesday said they were attacked with stones by migrants at the border with Belarus and responded by using water cannons against them.

The Border Guard agency posted a video on Twitter showing a water cannon being directed across the border at a group of migrants in a makeshift camp.

Also read | European Union top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case

Polish police said one officer was seriously injured when the migrants threw objects.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and it is likely his skull was fractured after being hit by an object.

The situation marks an escalation in a tense migration and political border crisis amongst the European Union countries where the lives of thousands of migrants are at stake.

The border is also part of the European Union’s eastern border, and the EU accuses the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a migration crisis at the border to pressure the bloc.

Poland’s Defense Ministry said its soldiers and other border forces were attacked with stones and other objects.

The Ministry also said that Belarusian forces tried to destroy fencing along the countries’ common border, while the Interior Ministry posted a video apparently showing migrants trying to tear down a fence.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Kilinochchi farmers dread first harvest after Sri Lanka’s fertilizer ban

Al-Jazeera says Sudan releases bureau chief

Explained | Russian ASAT test and its implications

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

UN: Ethiopian govt detains 1,000 under state of emergency

15 dead in latest attack in Nigeria’s northwest

European Union top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case

Myanmar election body charges Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

‘Do not travel to India-Pakistan border’; exercise caution due to crime and terrorism: U.S. updates travel advisory to citizens

U.S. CDC issues ‘Level One’ COVID-19 travel health notice for India

Space junk sends station astronauts into docked capsules

10 Afghan Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan via Torkham border for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary’

North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits new city in first public outing in over a month

Biden, Xi agree on need to avoid conflict amid growing differences

American Airlines to connect New Delhi - New York

President Kovind to visit Bangladesh on December 16 to attend Victory Day celebrations: Official

China defends joining with India on coal ‘phase down’ instead of ‘phase out’ at COP26

Bangladesh woman judge who said rape cases should not be registered after 72 hours relieved of court duties

Biden to discuss ‘guardrails’ for U.S. and China, with Xi Jinping: official

Life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Australia; PM Scott Morrison terms it ‘disgraceful’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 10:17:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/polish-forces-use-water-cannons-on-migrants/article37528217.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY