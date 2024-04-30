GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro, its Finance Minister says

Poland’s Finance Minister states country not ready to adopt euro despite 20 years in E.U.

April 30, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Warsaw

AP
File picture of a multicolour 10 Polish Zloty coin marking Poland entering the European Union is presented by the National Bank of Poland in 2004. The Finance Minister in Poland’s pro-European Union government says the country is still not ready to adopt the euro currency.

File picture of a multicolour 10 Polish Zloty coin marking Poland entering the European Union is presented by the National Bank of Poland in 2004. The Finance Minister in Poland’s pro-European Union government says the country is still not ready to adopt the euro currency. | Photo Credit: AP

Twenty years after joining the European Union, Poland is still not ready to adopt the euro currency, the finance minister in the pro-European Union government said.

Central Europe's rate-setters have pause for thought

Andrzej Domanski, Finance Minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, said in an interview on TVN24 on April 29 that Poland joining the eurozone, the currency union of 20 E.U. members, is not justified at this time.

He said he believed that having its own currency, the zloty, helped Poland avoid recession during the global financial crisis and to weather other shocks.

On May 1, Poland and nine other countries will mark the 20th anniversary of joining the EU in 2004. Under the terms of membership, Poland committed itself to replacing the zloty with the single European currency.

Related Topics

World / economy (general) / European Union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.