7 dead as plane with 100 on board crashes in Kazakhstan

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people, aviation authorities in the Central Asian nation said.
The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during take-off and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement. “At the moment, the death toll is 7 people.”
The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.
(This is a developing story)
