International

Philippine lockdown to be eased, with caution

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. File

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Duterte made the announcement in videotaped remarks shown on nationwide TV on Tuesday.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said the massive lockdown that has restricted millions to their homes will be eased, but he warned that people who want to return to work must follow safeguards to avoid more deaths and a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Philippine economy contracted in the first quarter and the finance secretary reported that up to 1.5 million jobs have been lost during the lockdown on Luzon island, the country’s most populous region and which includes the capital, Manila.

Mr. Duterte made the announcement in videotaped remarks shown on nationwide TV on Tuesday.

He said his spokesman will later disclose which regions will remain under lockdown and which areas would be released from it based on the scale and speed of infections. The two-month lockdown was supposed to last until May 15.

Don’t gamble with COVID, Mr. Duterte said.

The Philippines has reported more than 11,000 infections, including 726 deaths.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:46:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/philippine-lockdown-to-be-eased-with-caution/article31563311.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY