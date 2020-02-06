Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied in the Iowa Democratic caucuses, with nearly all results counted in a contest marred by technical issues and reporting delays.

The race remained too early to call early Thursday with 97% of precincts reporting. Party officials were scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November.

A new batch of results released just after midnight narrowed the margin between Mr. Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Mr. Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont. Mr. Buttigieg has a lead of three state delegate equivalents out of 2,098 counted.

The nearly complete results show Mr. Buttigieg and Mr. Sanders leading Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with former Vice-President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.

Technical problems

But the results in Iowa were muddied by the stunning breakdown of the caucus reporting process in a state that traditionally kicks off presidential nominating contests. Iowa officials initially attributed a delay in reporting results to technical problems with an app that precinct chairs were supposed to use to record votes, then to backlogs as those volunteers tried to call the party to submit their totals. Even as the total number of results ticked up throughout Wednesday, obstacles remained. Some tally sheets were making their way to party headquarters in Des Moines through the mail, which contributed to the delay.

Much of the political world has already shifted its attention to New Hampshire, which holds the first primary in the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight on Tuesday. Both Mr. Buttigieg and Mr. Sanders are leading contenders there, as well.