At least 2 people killed, several injured in knife attack at Muslim Ismaili centre in Lisbon

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said everything indicates that it was "an isolated act"

March 28, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - Lisbon

A view of traffic outside Ismaili Centre, after a deadly knife attack in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 28, 2023.

A view of traffic outside Ismaili Centre, after a deadly knife attack in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, authorities said on March 28.

Police were called to the centre late on Tuesday morning where they encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife,” a police statement said.

Police ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralised”, the statement said. The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he was in police custody.

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.

Prime Minister António Costa said police shot the suspect. Mr. Costa told reporters the attack was “a criminal act”.

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Mr. Costa said, without elaborating.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building. Mr. Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, according to their website. The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it says.

Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of.

