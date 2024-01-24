GIFT a SubscriptionGift
39 people killed in building fire in China

120 rescue, firefighters, police and local government officials were deployed to the scene.

January 24, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Beijing/Nanchang

Agencies

At least 39 people were killed in a building fire in east China's Jiangxi province on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at approximately 3 pm from a street shop in the Yushui district of Xinyu, the local fire response emergency headquarters was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Rescue efforts have ended, it said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered steps to curb repeated occurrence of safety accidents, the report said.

The local government said search and rescue operations are underway, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

