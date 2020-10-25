Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says

Marc Short is the latest in a list of figures connected to Donald Trump's administration to test positive for the virus.

Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the vice president said on October 24.

“Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” said Devin O’Malley, adding that Mr. Pence would maintain his schedule “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Mr. Short, the latest in a list of figures connected to Donald Trump's administration to test positive for the virus, began quarantine and was assisting in the contract tracing process, the spokesman said.

A surge in Covid-19 cases led to the United States reaching a record number of daily infections for a second day running on Saturday, with nearly 89,000 new cases.

A list of people connected to the White House have contracted the virus, including President Trump, who was hospitalized before recovering.

Trump has downplayed the seriousness of the virus, calling for businesses to reopen so the economy can recover.