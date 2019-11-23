Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence

Protesters will march through Paris to pressure the French government to take stronger steps to prevent deadly domestic violence, a problem that President Emmanuel Macron has called “France’s shame.”
France has among the highest rates in Europe of domestic violence, in part because of poor police responses to reports of abuse.
Activists say 130 women have been killed by a current or former partner this year alone in France, about one every two or three days.
Domestic violence victims and activists have glued posters around France after each death to draw attention to the problem.
They plan a march in Paris on Saturday before the French government unveils new measures Monday to tackle the problem.
The measures are expected to include seizing firearms from people suspected of domestic violence and prioritizing police training.
