International

Palestinians to mourn ‘black day’

The signing of normalisation accords between Israel and two Gulf states in Washington will amount to another “black day” for the Arab world, the Palestinian Premier said on Monday.

Both the Palestinian Authority (PA) based in the West Bank and Islamist movement Hamas which rules Gaza have condemned the U.S.-brokered accords as a “stab in the back” of their people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the top diplomats of the UAE and Bahrain are to sign the deals on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, we will witness a black day in the history of the Arab world, of defeat for Arab League institutions, which are not united but divided,” Mohammed Shtayyeh said at the weekly meeting of his PA Cabinet.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 10:18:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/palestinians-to-mourn-black-day/article32603663.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story