June 21, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Jerusalem

Palestinian residents of a West Bank village say hundreds of Israeli settlers have entered the community and set fire to dozens of homes and cars.

The attack on Wednesday (June 21) comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement.

Residents in Turmus Ayya said the settlers rampaged through the main road of the town.

Witnesses said the Israeli army entered the town and settlers were withdrawing.