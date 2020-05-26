International

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally soars to 57,705

According to the Ministry of National Health Service, 18,314 patients have till now recovered from the virus, while 1,197 have died so far, including 30 during the last 24 hours.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 57,705 after 1,356 new infections were reported, while 1,197 people have died so far of the disease in the country, the health ministry said.

Of the total number of 57,705 cases, 22,934 have so far been detected in Sindh, 20,654 in Punjab, 8,080 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,468 in Balochistan, 1,728 in Islamabad, 630 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 211 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Officials have so far conducted 490,908 tests, including 7,252 done on Monday.

Meanwhile, Japan offered cooperation to Pakistan in its fight against the pandemic as the number of cases continued to rise.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made the offer through a letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and the two leaders agreed to enhance the bilateral cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also called Prime Minister Khan and the two agreed to work closely to control the coronavirus outbreak.

He also offered condolences at the Friday’s plane crash that claimed 97 lives in Pakistan.

