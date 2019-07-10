Pakistani news anchor gunned down in Karachi

A news anchor of a prominent Pakistani channel was shot dead here on Tuesday, police said.

Bol News anchor Mureed Abbas had a heated argument with some persons over a monetary dispute which escalated into a violent clash in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area on Tuesday night, police said. The accused opened fire, killing the anchor and his friend, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said.

Abbas sustained multiple bullet wounds in chest and abdomen, Mr. Kharal said.

Police raided the house of the suspect and caught him attempting suicide. “The suspect shot himself in the chest,” he said. He was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam directed the concerned Deputy Inspector General to furnish a report. He also directed the concerned officials to conduct a forensic examination of the evidence.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to Iran, issued directions to maintain law and order following the incident.