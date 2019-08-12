Pakistan undertaking multiple efforts to ‘redress’ Kashmir situation: General Bajwa

Pakistan has initiated multiple efforts to “redress” the situation in Kashmir and will support the Kashmiri people “whatever effort it takes,” Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday.

Pakistan has announced that it will observe August 14 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and August 15 as ‘Black Day’ after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories.

The government has initiated multiple efforts to redress Kashmir crisis, General Bajwa said while celebrating Id with the Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bagh sector.

Pakistan’s resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace, he was quoted as saying by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistani Army.

He said India was trying to shift the global attention away from Jammu and Kashmir to the LoC and Pakistan.

On the occasion of Id, General Bajwa said Islam teaches peace but also to sacrifice and stand for the truth.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, he said.